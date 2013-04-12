Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450. Wheat Dara 1,525-1,610 1,520-1,600. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,725-1,825 1,720-1,820. Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,055 1,790-2,040. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600. Rice Permal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300. Rice Sela 3,380-3,480 3,370-3,450. I.R.-8 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850. Gram 3,330-3,850 3,330-3,850. Peas Green 2,700-2,775 2,700-2,775. Peas White 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Bajra 1,425-1,520 1,430-1,525. Jowar white 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Maize 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Barley 1,475-1,625 1,475-1,625. Guwar 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: