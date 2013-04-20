BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Apr 20 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Wheat Dara 1,510-1,610 1,533-1,620. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,625-1,725 1,650-1,750. Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600. Rice Permal 2,240-2,290 2,250-2,300. Rice Sela 3,350-3,425 3,350-3,425. I.R.-8 1,800-1,900 1,825-1,950. Gram 3,350-3,900 3,350-3,900. Peas Green 2,750-2,800 2,725-2,775. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Jowar white 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Maize 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Barley 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600. Guwar 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.