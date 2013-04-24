Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,050-2,250 2,050-2,250. Wheat Dara 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,640-1,740 1,650-1,750. Maida (per bag) 1,810-1,900 1,810-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 1,825-2,025 1,800-2,050. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400. Rice Permal 2,240-2,290 2,240-2,290. Rice Sela 3,325-3,400 3,325-3,400. I.R.-8 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Gram 3,350-3,950 3,370-4,000. Peas Green 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Bajra 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Jowar white 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Maize 1,700-1,800 1,725-1,825. Barley 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.