Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,800 1,650-1,800. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,525-1,625 1,560-1,630. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400. Rice Permal 2,230-2,300 2,220-2,290. Rice Sela 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. I.R.-8 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Gram 2,450-4,000 3,425-3,975. Peas Green 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Bajra 1,475-1,625 1,450-1,600. Jowar white 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250. Maize 1,725-1,855 1,725-1,825. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.