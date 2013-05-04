TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - May 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,150-2,350 2,000-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,620-1,780 1,600-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,515-1,615 1,500-1,600. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400. Rice Permal 2,230-2,300 2,230-2,300. Rice Sela 3,340-3,440 3,350-3,450. I.R.-8 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Gram 3,390-3,970 3,370-3,970. Peas Green 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Bajra 1,475-1,625 1,475-1,625. Jowar white 2,150-2,300 2,150-2,300. Maize 1,725-1,855 1,725-1,855. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)