BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,800 1,600-1,770. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,515-1,615 1,515-1,615. Maida (per bag) 1,860-1,950 1,840-1,940. Sooji (per bag) 1,715-1,810 1,715-1,810. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,200-7,350 7,200-7,300. Rice Permal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350. Rice Sela 3,340-3,440 3,340-3,440. I.R.-8 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Gram 3,340-3,950 3,340-3,950. Peas Green 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,620-2,720. Bajra 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600. Jowar white 2,150-2,300 2,150-2,300. Maize 1,750-1,850 1,725-1,855. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.