Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,850-2,250 1,800-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,475-1,625 1,470-1,615. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,580-1,620 1,575-1,610. Maida (per bag) 1,640-1,700 1,640-1,700. Sooji (per bag) 1,875-1,975. 1,875-1,975. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,770 7,600-7,770. Rice Permal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350. Rice Sela 3,470-3,570 3,450-3,550. I.R.-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Gram 3,385-3,850 3,380-3,840. Peas Green 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. Peas White 2,625-2,650 2,625-2,650. Bajra 1,425-1,525 1,425-1,525. Jowar white 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450. Maize 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440. Barley 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.