Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,300 1,850-2,250. Wheat Dara 1,450-1,630 1,475-1,630. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,570-1,610 1,570-1,610. Maida (per bag) 1,640-1,700 1,640-1,700. Sooji (per bag) 1,860-1,960. 1,875-1,975. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,650-7,800 7,650-7,800. Rice Permal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350. Rice Sela 3,425-3,560 3,470-3,570. I.R.-8 1,925-1,970 1,925-1,970. Gram 3,310-3,820 3,325-3,840. Peas Green 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. Peas White 2,600-2,650 2,630-2,655. Bajra 1,425-1,525 1,425-1,525. Jowar white 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450. Maize 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430. Barley 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.