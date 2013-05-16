BRIEF-Info Edge India transfers shareholding in investee companies
* Says co has transferred shareholding in Mint Bird Technologies, Rare Media Company, Kinobeo Software Source text: http://bit.ly/2mOWZXr Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300. Wheat Dara 1,450-1,630 1,450-1,630. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,570-1,610 1,570-1,610. Maida (per bag) 1,640-1,700 1,640-1,700. Sooji (per bag) 1,870-1,970. 1,860-1,960. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,900 7,650-7,800. Rice Permal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350. Rice Sela 3,425-3,560 3,425-3,560. I.R.-8 1,900-1,950 1,925-1,970. Gram 3,310-3,820 3,310-3,820. Peas Green 2,700-2,800 2,750-2,850. Peas White 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650. Bajra 1,400-1,500 1,425-1,525. Jowar white 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450. Maize 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430. Barley 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
March 29 Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as strong foreign investments into the country continued, although broader gains were capped ahead of the earnings season.
* Clarifies on news item "Wadias to buy out Solvay's 25% stake in National Peroxide"