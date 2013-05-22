Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,470-1,680 1,470-1,680. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,525-1,595 1,550-1,600. Maida (per bag) 1,640-1,700 1,640-1,700. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,950. 1,855-1,975. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900. Rice Permal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350. Rice Sela 3,425-3,560 3,425-3,560. I.R.-8 1,950-2,025 1,950-2,025. Gram 3,340-3,900 3,340-3,900. Peas Green 2,750-2,875 2,750-2,875. Peas White 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650. Bajra 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Jowar white 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450. Maize 1,425-1,450 1,420-1,430. Barley 1,270-1,370 1,270-1,370. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.