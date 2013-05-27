TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - May 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,850-2,250 1,850-2,250 Wheat Dara 1,460-1,710 1,475-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,525-1,575 1,500-1,550. Maida (per bag) 1,650-1,710 1,650-1,710. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,950. 1,850-1,950. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-7,700 7,500-7,800. Rice Permal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350. Rice Sela 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550 I.R.-8 1,900-2,000 1,952-2,020. Gram 3,360-3,900 3,400-3,550 Peas Green 2,750-2,875 2,750-2,875. Peas White 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650. Bajra 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Jowar white 2,255-2,455 2,255-2,455. Maize 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450. Barley 1,275-1,375 1,275-1,375. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.