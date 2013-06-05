BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 05 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,500-1,700 1,450-1,650. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,620 1,600-1,620. Maida (per bag) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-1,900. 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800. Rice Permal 2,370-2,415 2,350-2,450. Rice Sela 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. I.R.-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000. Gram 3,450-3,970 3,450-3,950. Peas Green 2,750-2,875 2,750-2,875. Peas White 2,450-2,800 2,740-2,790. Bajra 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Jowar white 2,260-2,460 2,260-2,460. Maize 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450. Barley 1,250-1,350 1,275-1,375. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
Vietnam reported on Wednesday that its consumer price index in March was 4.65 percent higher than a year earlier, easing from February's 5.02 percent rise. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MARCH 2017 > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Ris
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection