TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,850-2,250 1,850-2,250. Wheat Dara 1,510-1,710 1,620-1,725. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,640-1,690 1,640-1,690. Maida (per bag) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Sooji (per bag) 1,775-1,875. 1,775-1,875. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900. Rice Permal 2,370-2,415 2,370-2,415. Rice Sela 3,370-3,500 3,350-3,450. I.R.-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Gram 3,430-3,970 3,480-4,020. Peas Green 2,740-2,860 2,740-2,860. Peas White 2,450-2,800 2,450-2,800. Bajra 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Jowar white 2,250-2,450 2,270-2,470. Maize 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450. Barley 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.