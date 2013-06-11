TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400. Wheat Dara 1,610-1,700 1,610-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,675-1,725 1,680-1,720. Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,885 1,800-1,880. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,400 10,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300. Rice Permal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300. Rice Sela 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500. I.R.-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Gram 3,270-3,875 3,275-3,875. Peas Green 2,800-2,975 2,800-2,990. Peas White 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. Bajra 1,410-1,425 1,430-1,435. Jowar white 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700. Maize 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420. Barley 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,275. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.