Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,150-2,450 2,150-2,450. Wheat Dara 1,700-1,775 1,700-1,775. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,625-1,730 1,650-1,725. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,915 1,850-1,915. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,400 10,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,350-7,450 7,350-7,480. Rice Permal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300. Rice Sela 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500. I.R.-8 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950. Gram 3,270-3,975 3,270-3,975. Peas Green 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Peas White 2,650-2,720 2,650-2,720. Bajra 1,400-1,420 1,410-1,425. Jowar white 2,450-2,750 2,450-2,750. Maize 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,430. Barley 1,275-1,270 1,275-1,270. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.