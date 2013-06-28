BRIEF-Tata Steel sells indirect unit Kalzip Guangzhou
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,250-2,500 2,250-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,700-1,775 1,700-1,775. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-225 220-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,725-1,825 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,200 11,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,400 10,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,300-7,400 7,350-7,450. Rice Permal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300. Rice Sela 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500. I.R.-8 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975. Gram 3,325-4,010 3,310-3,950. Peas Green 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,625-2,725. Bajra 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425. Jowar white 2,450-2,750 2,450-2,750. Maize 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425. Barley 1,275-1,270 1,275-1,270. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------
** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE