Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,160-2,460. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,610-1,710. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,740-1,840. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,820-1,920 1,820-1,920. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500. Rice Permal 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550. Rice Sela 3,010-3,055 3,010-3,055. I.R.-8 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Gram 3,250-3,950 3,270-4,000. Peas Green 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Bajra 1,425-1,525 1,425-1,525. Jowar white 2,470-2,675 2,470-2,675. Maize 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Barley 1,300-1,400 1,250-1,275. Guwar 3,250-3,650 3,250-3,650. Source: Delhi grain market traders.