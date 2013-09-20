Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,640-1,740 1,650-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,725-1,825 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,860-1,960 1,860-1,960. Sooji (per bag) 1,830-1,930 1,830-1,930. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,400-7,500. Rice Permal 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Rice Sela 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150. I.R.-8 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150. Gram 3,350-4,150 3,300-4,100. Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Bajra 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Jowar white 2,450-2,650 2,450-2,650. Maize 1,450-1,575 1,450-1,575. Barley 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Guwar 3,300-3,700 3,250-3,650. Source: Delhi grain market traders.