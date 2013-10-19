TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,250-2,550 2,250-2,550. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,660-1,760. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,825-1,925 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,825-1,930 1,825-1,930. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900. Rice Permal 2,435-2,535 2,435-2,535. Rice Sela 3,100-3,220 3,100-3,220. I.R.-8 2,245-2,345 2,245-2,345. Gram 3,325-4,225 3,300-4,200. Peas Green 3,255-3,355 3,255-3,355. Peas White 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Bajra 3,170-3,270 3,170-3,270. Jowar white 2,470-2,680 2,470-2,680. Maize 1,510-1,600 1,510-1,600. Barley 1,320-1,450 1,320-1,450. Guwar 3,310-3,710 3,310-3,710. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)