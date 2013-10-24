TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,610-1,710 1,610-1,710. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,710-1,810 1,715-1,815. Maida (per bag) 1,820-1,920 1,820-1,920. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900. Rice Permal 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Rice Sela 3,100-3,220 3,100-3,220. I.R.-8 2,245-2,345 2,245-2,345. Gram 3,300-3,400 3,350-4,200. Peas Green 3,250-3,370 3,250-3,370. Peas White 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Bajra 3,170-3,270 3,170-3,270. Jowar white 2,470-2,680 2,470-2,680. Maize 1,500-1,580 1,500-1,580. Barley 1,320-1,450 1,320-1,450. Guwar 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750. Source: Delhi grain market traders.