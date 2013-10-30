Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,670-1,770. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,840-1,940 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,870-1,970 1,850-1,950. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-8,000 7,400-8,000. Rice Permal 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550. Rice Sela 3,120-3,250 3,120-3,250. I.R.-8 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Gram 3,350-3,450 3,400-3,500. Peas Green 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350. Peas White 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Bajra 3,170-3,270 3,170-3,270. Jowar white 2,450-2,650 2,450-2,650. Maize 1,500-1,580 1,500-1,580. Barley 1,320-1,450 1,320-1,450. Guwar 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.