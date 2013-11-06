TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Nov 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,300-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,840-1,940 1,840-1,940. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,825-1,925. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-8,000 7,400-8,000. Rice Permal 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550. Rice Sela 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. I.R.-8 2,320-2,420 2,320-2,420. Gram 3,400-3,600 3,350-3,450. Peas Green 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,600-2,700. Bajra 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350. Jowar white 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. Maize 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650. Barley 1,320-1,450 1,320-1,450. Guwar 3,325-1,455 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)