BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Dec 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,800 1,900-2,800. Wheat Dara 1,750-1,950 1,725-1,925. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,925-2,025 1,830-1,930. Maida (per bag) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Sooji (per bag) 1,825-1,925 1,825-1,925. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,950 7,500-7,950. Rice Permal 2,500-2,600 2,400-2,550. Rice Sela 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. I.R.-8 2,350-2,450 2,350-2,450. Gram 3,150-3,450 3,150-3,450. Peas Green 3,340-3,540 3,350-3,550. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,300-1,550 1,300-1,550. Jowar white 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,100. Maize 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Barley 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450. Guwar 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees