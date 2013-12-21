TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Dec 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,700-2,500 1,700-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,825-1,925. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,840-1,940 1,840-1,940. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-7,800 7,500-7,800. Rice Permal 2,400-2,550 2,400-2,550. Rice Sela 3,350-3,550 3,350-3,550. I.R.-8 2,350-2,500 2,350-2,400. Gram 3,280-3,575 3,280-3,575. Peas Green 3,500-3,800 3,400-3,700. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,350-1,600 1,350-1,600. Jowar white 1,900-2,200 1,850-2,100. Maize 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Barley 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550. Guwar 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.