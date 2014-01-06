TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jan 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,900 1,760-1,900. Maida (per bag) 1,880-1,980 1,900-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,050-14,500 12,050-14,500 Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,400 12,000-14,400 Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,500 8,000-9,000. Rice Permal 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400. Rice Sela 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000. I.R.-8 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000. Gram 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150. Peas Green 3,350-3,650 3,350-3,650. Peas White 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Bajra 1,300-1,650 1,300-1,500. Jowar white 1,550-2,250 1,500-2,200. Maize 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Barley 1,350-1,425 1,350-1,425. Guwar 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.