TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jan 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,725-1,825 1,725-1,825. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,900 1,750-1,900. Maida (per bag) 1,950-2,050 1,910-2,015. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,500 12,050-14,500 Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,400 12,000-14,400 Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400. Rice Permal 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400. Rice Sela 2,850-3,000 2,800-2,950. I.R.-8 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000. Gram 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Peas Green 3,300-3,700 3,350-3,650. Peas White 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Bajra 1,300-1,650 1,300-1,650. Jowar white 1,500-2,200 1,550-2,250. Maize 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Barley 1,350-1,425 1,350-1,425. Guwar 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.