TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jan 17 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,740-1,840 1,740-1,840. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,825-2,025 1,800-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,975-2,075 1,975-2,075. Sooji (per bag) 1,925-2,025 1,925-2,025. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,200-14,500 12,000-14,500 Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,500 12,000-14,400 Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 2,000-2,300 2,025-2,325. Rice Sela 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100. I.R.-8 1,875-2,025 1,875-2,025. Gram 3,000-3,600 3,100-3,200. Peas Green 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600. Peas White 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Bajra 1,300-1,650 1,310-1,660. Jowar white 1,500-2,200 1,500-2,200. Maize 1,425-1,625 1,425-1,625. Barley 1,350-1,425 1,350-1,425. Guwar 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.