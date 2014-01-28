TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jan 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,250-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,100 1,850-2,050. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,950-2,050 1,960-2,060. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 1,950-2,050 1,900-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400. Rice Sela 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. I.R.-8 1,900-2,000 1,850-2,025. Gram 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300. Peas Green 3,050-3,550 3,050-3,550. Peas White 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Bajra 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550. Jowar white 1,400-2,250 1,400-2,250. Maize 1,420-1,450 1,420-1,450. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.