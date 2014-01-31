TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jan 31 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,850-2,150 1,825-2,075. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050. Sooji (per bag) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400. Rice Permal 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400. Rice Sela 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900. I.R.-8 1,850-1,950 1,950-2,050. Gram 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Peas Green 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600. Peas White 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Bajra 1,225-1,525 1,225-1,525. Jowar white 1,400-2,250 1,400-2,250. Maize 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Barley 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Guwar 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.