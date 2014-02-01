Indian shares end at record closing highs
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Feb 01
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,000.
Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050.
Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,950-2,050. #VALUE! #VALUE!
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400.
Rice Permal 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400.
Rice Sela 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900.
I.R.-8 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950.
Gram 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400.
Peas Green 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600.
Peas White 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000.
Bajra 1,200-1,500 1,225-1,525.
Jowar white 1,400-2,250 1,400-2,250.
Maize 1,400-1,500 1,450-1,500.
Barley 1,400-1,00 1,300-1,400.
Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,300-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
