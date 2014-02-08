Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,825-2,025 1,800-2,000. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,850-2,200. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,600 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Rice Sela 2,750-2,950 2,750-2,950. I.R.-8 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Gram 3,320-3,635 3,300-3,600. Peas Green 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500. Peas White 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100. Bajra 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550. Jowar white 1,300-2,200 1,300-2,200. Maize 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Barley 1,400-1,000 1,400-1,000. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.