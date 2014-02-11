Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,800 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,850-2,050 1,900-2,100. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600. Rice Permal 2,150-2,450 2,100-2,400. Rice Sela 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900. I.R.-8 1,800-1,900 1,850-1,950. Gram 3,350-3,650 3,350-3,650. Peas Green 3,000-3,500 3,050-3,550. Peas White 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100. Bajra 1,250-1,450 1,200-1,500. Jowar white 1,350-2,250 1,350-2,250. Maize 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Barley 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.