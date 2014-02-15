TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Feb 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,000 1,900-2,100. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600. Rice Permal 2,000-2,400 2,050-2,400. Rice Sela 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100. I.R.-8 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Gram 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900. Peas Green 3,100-3,600 3,050-3,550. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450. Jowar white 1,300-2,200 1,350-2,250. Maize 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Barley 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)