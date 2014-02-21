Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,100 1,800-2,150. Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-2,000 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400. Rice Permal 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300. Rice Sela 2,850-3,050 2,900-3,100. I.R.-8 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Gram 3,400-3,750 3,400-3,750. Peas Green 3,100-3,500 3,150-3,600. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300. Jowar white 1,300-2,200 1,300-2,200. Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.