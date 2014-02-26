Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,850-2,150.
Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,825-2,050.
Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,850-2,050.
Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000.
Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400.
Rice Permal 1,900-2,450 1,950-2,400.
Rice Sela 2,800-3,000 2,850-3,050.
I.R.-8 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Gram 3,350-3,700 3,350-3,700.
Peas Green 3,175-3,575 3,170-3,570.
Peas White 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300.
Bajra 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300.
Jowar white 1,400-2,300 1,300-2,200.
Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400.
Barley 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500.
Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M