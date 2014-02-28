BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,000 1,900-2,100. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,800-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400. Rice Permal 1,800-2,410 1,800-2,410. Rice Sela 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. I.R.-8 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Gram 3,350-3,750 3,300-3,700. Peas Green 3,175-3,575 3,175-3,575. Peas White 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Bajra 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300. Jowar white 1,450-2,350 1,450-2,350. Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,500-1,600 1,400-1,500. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme