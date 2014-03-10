Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Maida (per bag) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,300. Sooji (per bag) 2,000-2,200 1,900-2,100. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 2,000-2,600 1,950-2,550. Rice Sela 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. I.R.-8 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Gram 3,400-3,800 3,300-3,700. Peas Green 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Peas White 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350. Bajra 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400. Jowar white 1,400-2,300 1,400-2,300. Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
