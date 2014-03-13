Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,900-2,200 1,850-2,100. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Maida (per bag) 2,250-2,500 2,250-2,500. Sooji (per bag) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400. Rice Permal 1,900-2,500 2,000-2,600. Rice Sela 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. I.R.-8 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Gram 3,350-3,750 3,400-3,800. Peas Green 3,055-3,555 3,050-3,550. Peas White 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350. Bajra 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,350. Jowar white 1,400-2,300 1,400-2,300. Maize 1,350-1,450 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.