TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Mar 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 2,200-2,500 2,300-2,600. Maida (per bag) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400. Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,300. #VALUE! #VALUE! Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,500 8,400-9,400. Rice Permal 1,900-2,500 1,900-2,500. Rice Sela 2,750-2,950 2,700-2,900. I.R.-8 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Gram 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750. Peas Green 3,050-3,550 3,050-3,550. Peas White 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350. Bajra 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,350. Jowar white 1,400-2,300 1,400-2,300. Maize 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Barley 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.