TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Apr 05 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-3,100 2,100-3,100. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,050 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. #VALUE! #VALUE! Rice Basmati(Common) 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500. Rice Permal 1,800-2,450 1,900-2,500. Rice Sela 2,750-2,950 2,750-2,950. I.R.-8 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Gram 3,200-3,450 3,250-3,800. Peas Green 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Peas White 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Bajra 1,350-1,550 1,300-1,500. Jowar white 1,500-2,650 1,500-2,650. Maize 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.