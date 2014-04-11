TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Apr 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500. Rice Permal 1,850-2,500 1,850-2,500. Rice Sela 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900. I.R.-8 2,000-2,100 2,050-2,150. Gram 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400. Peas Green 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Peas White 3,100-3,300 3,200-3,400. Bajra 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Jowar white 1,600-2,700 1,600-2,700. Maize 1,550-1,600 1,500-1,650. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.