Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,850-1950 1,850-1,950. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,950-2,150 1,900-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150. Sooji (per bag) 2,250-2,350 2,250-2,350. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000 Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300. Rice Permal 1,900-2,500 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 2,800-3,o00 2,700-2,900. I.R.-8 2,150-2,250 2,100-2,200. Gram 3,050-3,350 3,040-3,340. Peas Green 3,050-3,250 3,050-3,250. Peas White 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Bajra 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600. Jowar white 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800. Maize 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.