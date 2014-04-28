Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,850-2050 1,850-1,950.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,300.
Sooji (per bag) 2,000-2,100 2,200-2,300.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200.
Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400.
Rice Sela 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050.
I.R.-8 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200.
Gram 3,200-3,400 3,000-3,300.
Peas Green 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200.
Peas White 3,170-3,370 3,170-3,370.
Bajra 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600.
Jowar white 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850.
Maize 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600.
Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450.
Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.