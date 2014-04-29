BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,850-2050 1,850-2,050. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,200 1,900-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 2,100-2,200 2,000-2,100. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,400 8,400-9,200. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. I.R.-8 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Gram 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Peas Green 3,100-3,250 3,000-3,200. Peas White 3,170-3,370 3,170-3,370. Bajra 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Jowar white 1,600-1,800 1,650-1,850. Maize 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme