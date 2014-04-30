Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,850-2050 1,850-2,050. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 2,150-2,250 2,100-2,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,400 8,500-9,400. Rice Permal 1,900-2,500 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 2,800-3,000 2,850-3,050. I.R.-8 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Gram 3,250-3,450 3,200-3,400. Peas Green 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250. Peas White 3,170-3,370 3,170-3,370. Bajra 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Jowar white 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Maize 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.