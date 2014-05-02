Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,800-2000 1,800-2,000.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,250 1,800-2,200.
Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,300 2,150-2,250.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,400 8,500-9,400.
Rice Permal 1,900-2,500 1,900-2,500.
Rice Sela 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000.
I.R.-8 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300.
Gram 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450.
Peas Green 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,250.
Peas White 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400.
Bajra 1,450-1,650 1,400-1,600.
Jowar white 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Maize 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600.
Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450.
Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.