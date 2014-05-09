Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,100 2,200-3,100. Wheat Dara 2,000-2,400 1,900-2,300. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,300 2,000-2,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,540 8,500-9,540. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900. I.R.-8 2,000-2,500 2,100-2,600. Gram 3,300-3,500 3,250-3,450. Peas Green 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300. Peas White 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,300. Bajra 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Jowar white 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750. Maize 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Source: Delhi grain market traders.