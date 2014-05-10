Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,100 2,200-3,100.
Wheat Dara 2,000-2,400 1,900-2,300.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200.
Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,300 2,000-2,300.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,540 8,500-9,540.
Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400.
Rice Sela 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900.
I.R.-8 2,000-2,500 2,100-2,600.
Gram 3,300-3,500 3,250-3,450.
Peas Green 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300.
Peas White 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,300.
Bajra 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500.
Jowar white 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750.
Maize 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700.
Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.