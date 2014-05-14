Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,100 2,200-3,100.
Wheat Dara 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,900-2,310 1,900-2,310.
Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Sooji (per bag) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,550-9,550 8,600-9,500.
Rice Permal 1,900-2,500 1,900-2,500.
Rice Sela 2,500-2,700 2,600-2,800.
I.R.-8 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500.
Gram 3,350-3,550 3,300-3,500.
Peas Green 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300.
Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200.
Bajra 1,350-1,550 1,300-1,500.
Jowar white 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750.
Maize 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600.
Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.