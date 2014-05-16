Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,100 2,200-3,100. Wheat Dara 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,500 2,250-2,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 1,850-2,450 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 2,450-2,650 2,400-2,600. I.R.-8 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500. Gram 3,350-3,550 3,350-3,550. Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550. Jowar white 1,650-1,800 1,600-1,750. Maize 1,600-1,800 1,500-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Source: Delhi grain market traders.